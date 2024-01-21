Echo: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Showcases Daredevil Fight

Echo is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, and the first episode of the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe series featured an epic showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The flashback shows Maya going on her first job for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and she proves herself in a big way by going up against Daredevil. However, Maya has to fight through a bunch of guys before Matt Murdock steps in. This week, Marvel Studios shared a cool behind-the-scenes video that shows the entire scene from a new angle.

"A behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' #Echo. Watch all episodes now streaming on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu. Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the video in the post below:

What's Next For Maya Lopez?

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel wants to do more with Maya and is currently "developing new ideas as it seeks to build out its street-level heroes." It's unclear when we will be seeing Maya again, but Cox has ideas for her character's future. She previously said she would like to share the screen with Spider-Man, and she recently told Deadline that she wants to join the Avengers.

"Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers," Cox revealed. "I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu and will leave Hulu on April 9th.