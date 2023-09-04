Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Kingpin Team Up in New Photo

With production on Daredevil: Born Again suspended for the immediate future, and no word of a possible Jessica Jones reboot being in the works, the actors involved with those shows are busy on the convention circuit. Sunday, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Krysten Ritter took a break at GalaxyCon Austin to take a snapshot together.

D'Onofrio shared a photo of the three to his Instagram profile of both he and Cox striking a goofy pose while Ritter stands close by with a smile.

DAREDEVIL, KINGPIN Y JESSICA JONES pic.twitter.com/UGUqvqKE1K — Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) September 4, 2023

Is Jessica Jones coming back?

Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios is bringing those who appeared in Netflix's DefendersVerse to the main MCU. Both Cox and D'Onofrio have since returned, and there are rumors Jon Bernthal's The Punisher will also be back before long as well. When it comes to Jones, however, things have been pretty silent. That said, Ritter has expressed much desire to return as the private investigator.

"I have no idea. I hope so," Ritter previously said on Michael Rosebaum's Inside of You podcast. "I think that people love Jessica. I know it because I live it. Honestly, I don't know. Marvel, they're so secretive. I don't know. I'm just putting it out there that, of course, I would be there in a second. I'd have my boots and jacket on, ready to rock."

While it has yet to be seen if Jones will appear in the MCU, she's the first of Marvel's street-level characters featured in a new series of prose novels launching next year.

"We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel's beloved superheroes, and working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light," Sven Larsen, VP of licensed publishing at Marvel said in a statement released last month. "We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest information on Daredevil: Born Again! The first three seasons of both Daredevil Jessica Jones, as well as The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.