Prime Day Is Over, But Hasbro Deals Live On: Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe
The best Prime Big Deal Days discounts on Hasbro collectibles including Star Wars The Black Series and G.I. Joe Classified continue.
The second and final Prime Day of 2023 is in the books, but they forgot to turn off the lights with regard to the Hasbro deals. If you're looking for collectibles in their Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe lineups, then this is one stop shopping. Many of the best deals for fans of The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, and the G.I. Joe Classified Series are still active, and you can find all of the details right here.
Below you'll find a breakdown of where to find the remaining Hasbro Prime Day deals followed by a handful of standout items. Note that these deals could disappear at any time (or they could sell out). While you're at it, get ready for tomorrow's Collector Con drops, which will include more Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Marvel Legends exclusives.
Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals
- Shop all Star Wars The Black Series Prime Day Deals
-
Shop all Star Wars The Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals
- Shop Amazon's Dedicated Star Wars Sale For Prime Day
-
The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber – 29% off
-
The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber – 25% off
- Phase II Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet - 15% off
- The Mandalorian Artillery Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet – 32% off
-
Wookiee (Halloween Edition) Figure – 22% off
- Cobb Vanth Figure – 30% off
-
The Vintage Collection The Bad Batch Special 4-Pack – Amazon Exclusive – 20% off
Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Shop all Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Shop Amazon's Dedicated Marvel Prime Day Deals
- Marvel Legends Series Black Knight Sersi, Avengers 60th Anniversary (Amazon Exclusive) – 30% off
-
The West Coast Avengers Collection (Amazon Exclusive) – 30% off
- Ronan The Accuser, Guardians of The Galaxy Comics (Amazon Exclusive) – 31% off
- Chasm, Spider-Man Legends – 16% off
-
Gladiator Hulk, Thor: Ragnarok – 30% off
-
Banshee, Gambit, & Psylocke X-Men 60th Anniversary Action Figure Set – 30% off
-
X-Men Classic Wolverine – 20% off
- X-Men Rogue – 30% off
- X-Men Emma Frost - 28% off
G.I. Joe Classified Prime Day Deals
- Shop all G.I. Joe Classified Prime Day Deals
- G. I. Joe Classified Series Crimson B.A.T. Action Figure – 30% off
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Tomax Paoli - 42% off
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Lonzo Stalker Wilkinson – 30% off