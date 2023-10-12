Prime Day Is Over, But Hasbro Deals Live On: Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The second and final Prime Day of 2023 is in the books, but they forgot to turn off the lights with regard to the Hasbro deals. If you're looking for collectibles in their Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe lineups, then this is one stop shopping. Many of the best deals for fans of The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, and the G.I. Joe Classified Series are still active, and you can find all of the details right here.

Below you'll find a breakdown of where to find the remaining Hasbro Prime Day deals followed by a handful of standout items. Note that these deals could disappear at any time (or they could sell out). While you're at it, get ready for tomorrow's Collector Con drops, which will include more Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Marvel Legends exclusives.

Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals

Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals

G.I. Joe Classified Prime Day Deals