She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Up in Arms Over Daredevil's MCU Return

After a handful of teases along the way, Marvel Studios finally unveiled an extended look at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, fully suited up in his iconic yellow and scarlet suit. As with the rest of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the clip is largely comedic, enough so the response to it has caused the character to trend across social media. On one side of the equation, you have the fans of the former Netflix series that prefer the darker, more adult tones it carried. On the other, you have MCU stalwarts who don't mind levity has been injected into the character.

Whatever the case, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao previously suggested Cox is the perfect actor to play the role.

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer told Collider earlier this year. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

