She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Up in Arms Over Daredevil's MCU Return
After a handful of teases along the way, Marvel Studios finally unveiled an extended look at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, fully suited up in his iconic yellow and scarlet suit. As with the rest of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the clip is largely comedic, enough so the response to it has caused the character to trend across social media. On one side of the equation, you have the fans of the former Netflix series that prefer the darker, more adult tones it carried. On the other, you have MCU stalwarts who don't mind levity has been injected into the character.
Whatever the case, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao previously suggested Cox is the perfect actor to play the role.
"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer told Collider earlier this year. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Rage
prevnext
Daredevil fans when they hear Matt make a joke: pic.twitter.com/cn5AdY8n0B— Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online 🎃 (@FandomMenaceLs) October 5, 2022
Tears
prevnext
y’all when Daredevil makes a joke in She-Hulk pic.twitter.com/LBbn9j4Gux https://t.co/QX4ppC0ux4— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) October 5, 2022
Perfectly Ok
prevnext
Not big on the digital acrobatics as if he has no weight/isn't using any muscles, or the fight/joke editing. But the trailer conversation was good. And will try to remember this isn't necessarily how Marvel Studios will handle Daredevil, just this show. It's okay for this show. https://t.co/0xidfuL4q6— BEJT (MCU Wiki) (@bejt_t) October 5, 2022
Whiny Babies
prevnext
Daredevil's here you can stop pissing yourself you whiny babies. You better enjoy this not whine that you didn't like how he's portrayed after how annoying y'all have been to us She-Hulk fans. https://t.co/7BT0DA8yAV— Smash Trivia aka She-Hulk lover! (@SmashTriviaJohn) October 5, 2022
Can't Wait for 18 Episodes
prevnext
I can’t wait for 18 episodes with this Daredevil🔥 pic.twitter.com/2PqnoT6L9A— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) October 5, 2022
Let Me Get This Straight
prevnext
So lemme get this straight,
Matt Murdock isn't allowed to have some Lighthearted moments? He's not allowed to be agile almost as acrobatic as Spider-Man? Because that snippet from She Hulk is daredevil from the comics, also Charlie Cox literally said he's in a better place now! pic.twitter.com/NmHqnWN1Od— Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) October 5, 2022
Hilarious
0comments
“Daredevil isn’t supposed to be funny” well I have three scenes right here where I absolutely laugh my ass off but 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/sDtAoAkoGh— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) October 5, 2022
*****
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops new episodes every Thursday while Daredevil: Born Again has yet to set a release date.prev