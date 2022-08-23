She-Hulk Writer Praises Charlie Cox's "Reverence and Love" for Daredevil

As it turns out, Charlie Cox loves Daredevil just as much as the fans of the character. Tuesday, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao praised Cox's performance on the series, not only from a superhero and lawyer stand point, but for how much the actor deeply cared about the Man Without Fear while performing.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao said in a chat with Collider. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

Gao even went the distance to say Cox's performance as the character is the comic book version come to life.

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

The writer reiterated the fact the she and her writer's room never thought they'd be able to use the character in the show until Marvel Studios executives confirmed the actor was down to reprise the character.

"We got wind, one day, that not only was he on the table, but Charlie Cox would be coming back as Daredevil, so we immediately started thinking of ways to incorporate him into our show," Gao concluded. "If we only had a snowball's chance in hell of getting him on our show, it was still a chance, and we were gonna take it."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

