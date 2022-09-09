Marvel's Daredevil Revealed in She-Hulk Midseason Trailer With New Look at Matt Murdock





She-Hulk just gave fans a fresh look at Daredevil in the latest tease for Episode 5. The midseason trailer focused on Matt Murdock as Jennifer Walters' legal troubles come into focus. This week's episode of She-Hulk saw the titular hero get served papers for a copyright claim on her name. Now, she's probably going to need a really good lawyer to help her get out of that mess. But, that's probably not going to be Charlie Cox's superhero. From the looks of this teaser, it could be Renee Elise-Goldsberry's Amelia instead. Walters is dismayed by the trademark situation and her fellow lawyer scolds her for not taking legal action on her pseudonym quicker. However, She-Hulk is still figuring out this whole superhero thing. Murdock offers some very sage advice during a portion of their conversation at a bar. Hinting at the duality that exists in his own career as The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. This trailer signals that things are going to get even more weird as the season rolls on.

Writer Jessica Gao has been asked about Daredevil a lot during the press tour for this show. This is the hero fans love, but maybe just a little comedy vacation from some of that brooding in the Netflix series.

"We were like, 'This is our version,' and it's true for any character," Gao told Phase Zero. "Like every character that we've used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations but on our show because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that."

"They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao continued. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

She-Hulk gave fans a synopsis for what they can expect: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

