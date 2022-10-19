Daredevil Trends As Fans Celebrate Show's Best Moment
Four years ago Wednesday, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix. One of the highest-rated comic book shows to ever get released, the series would be cancelled months later, leaving its ensemble cast wondering if they'd ever be able to reprise the roles they played in the series. Now that it's October 19th, fans are celebrating the release of the final season of the series—enough so, the character and show has become a trending topic.
Now, stars from the show are slowly beginning to return, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.
"I got a call very out of the blue and unexpected from Kevin Feige in June of 2020. I didn't have a previous relationship with Kevin because when we were doing the show before, that was over at Marvel Television, not Marvel Studios, so although I'd met him on one occasion, I really didn't know him at all," the actor said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"He called me up during the pandemic and said that they'd like to bring my character back and would I be interested in playing him," Cox added. "I didn't take too long to think about that. And he said at the time that they wanted to put me in Spider-Man and in She-Hulk. But that was all they knew for now, that there would probably be something coming up after that, but they didn't know what it was."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Extraordinary
Still remember the extraordinary excitement that I felt when I sat down to watch #Daredevil S3! Never felt anything like it before or since.🔥 ‘Resurrection’ remains one of my all time favourite episodes. ❤️ #CharlieCox #MattMurdock #DaredevilBornAgain 😈#SavedDaredevil pic.twitter.com/rX3antQPb9— Debbie Smith 🇺🇦 #WeSavedDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) October 19, 2022
Celebrating It All
Celebrating every single second of #Daredevil S3 today on the 4 year anniversary of its release! #MattMurdock #SavedDaredevil #DaredevilBornAgain #CharlieCox— Charlie's Devils #WeSavedDaredevil (@charliecoxfans) October 19, 2022
🥊😈♥️ pic.twitter.com/mN2SU1Fy4x
Iconic Performances
Today four years ago Daredevil season 3 was released🥹🥹— Yen | MATT IS BACK (@Murdocklorian) October 19, 2022
Still the best thing I have ever seen especially Charlie’s performance in this scene!!! #Daredevil #MattMurdock #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/rNiZd3SdJa
Best Promo
Daredevil season 3 had the single hardest promos for any comic book adaptation. These are art. pic.twitter.com/hdwwD04NIx— Pure Useless (@UselessPure) October 19, 2022
Best Ever
It’s been 4 years since Daredevil Season 3 was released. One of the best I’ve ever watched. Certified itself as the greatest comic book adaptation pic.twitter.com/zec5FxIFSK— Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 19, 2022
Rematch Needed
#Daredevil S3 dropped on Oct 19th, 2018!!!
Happy 4 year anniversary to this peak scene and the best TV season in Comic Book history.
Can't wait for the rematch. 👿🥰🥺#Daredevil #SavedDaredevil #MattMurdock #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/hebHEu4cbP— Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) October 19, 2022
I Beat You
happy 4 years anniversary to this scene in daredevil season 3!
I BEAT YOU! pic.twitter.com/rE26hcOIKL— murdock daily (@dailyofmurdock) October 19, 2022
Daredevil: Born Again is set for release Spring 2024 while the first three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+.
