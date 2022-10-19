Daredevil Trends As Fans Celebrate Show's Best Moment

Four years ago Wednesday, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix. One of the highest-rated comic book shows to ever get released, the series would be cancelled months later, leaving its ensemble cast wondering if they'd ever be able to reprise the roles they played in the series. Now that it's October 19th, fans are celebrating the release of the final season of the series—enough so, the character and show has become a trending topic.

Now, stars from the show are slowly beginning to return, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

"I got a call very out of the blue and unexpected from Kevin Feige in June of 2020. I didn't have a previous relationship with Kevin because when we were doing the show before, that was over at Marvel Television, not Marvel Studios, so although I'd met him on one occasion, I really didn't know him at all," the actor said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"He called me up during the pandemic and said that they'd like to bring my character back and would I be interested in playing him," Cox added. "I didn't take too long to think about that. And he said at the time that they wanted to put me in Spider-Man and in She-Hulk. But that was all they knew for now, that there would probably be something coming up after that, but they didn't know what it was."

