Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Breaks Down Why Marvel and Netflix's Versions Are So Different

Fans have yet to see whether the version of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is technically the same version in the self-titled Daredevil series that first appeared on Netflix years ago. Whatever the case, Cox admits there are clear differences between the two character, regardless of the continuity of the two shows.

"We've never really had an opportunity to explore the levity that there is in the comics," the actor said in a recent stop with Variety. "Obviously Daredevil at his core works better as a show that's geared toward a more mature audience, but even life that is very serious has comedic moments in it. I felt like this was a really good opportunity to put Daredevil in a world where tonally there is a lot more fun to be had, it's a lot more lighthearted, tongue in cheek."

What's next for Daredevil?

The character will soon appear in Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to begin filming early next year. The tone or plot of the series has yet to be unveiled, but Cox added he was happy to pursue the comedic side of the character during She-Hulk.

"It was a really great experiment, both for me and for the character, to see how we fit into that world," Cox continued."It was just a question of freeing up a little bit and allowing myself as an actor to go toe-to-toe with Tatiana and make sure that Daredevil didn't become the butt of the joke because he's overly serious, to make sure he had his charisma, charm and wits. Whether that will play into what we do next year with Daredevil: Born Again, I don't know, but it was certainly a fun experiment."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

