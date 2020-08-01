Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Wouldn't Wrestle The Big Show for Kingpin Role

✖

Last month, The Big Show revealed he thought he'd be a "shoe-in" for the role of Kingpin should Marvel Studios choose to reboot the character after three seasons of critically-acclaimed Netflix programming. We recently had the chance to catch up with Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio — you know, the actor who played Kingpin in the series — and we asked about the wrestler's comments. The actor has no ill will towards the professional wrestler; in fact, D'Onofrio applauded The Big Show for taking the initiative to try manifesting the role.

If it comes down to it, however, D'Onofrio says he isn't willing to hop in the wrestling ring to participate in a match for the role.

"No, I wouldn't wrestle that guy," the actor tells us. "I've seen the picture of him and stuff, so no, I would not wrestle with him because I would lose that and then lose the character. I think I would just say this, that I believe in actors and I believe an actor should have a shot at whatever they want to try and do, that's what I think."

He adds, "If that guy wants to play Kingpin, then f-cking go after Kingpin, give it your all, that's what I would say. That's what I would hope he would say to me too. I mean, I think it's awesome that he's even saying the things he's saying, I think it's ambitious and it's good attitude to have."

When ComicBook.com's Connor Casey spoke with The Big Show earlier this summer, the wrestler thought pretty good about the chances of playing Kingpin at some point. "The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me," he said at the time.

The wrestler then went on to break down his favorite Marvel villains, complimenting Josh Brolin's Thanos in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Thanos is this big, massive villain with complexities, but the way Josh Brolin played Thanos, he played it so perfectly and so spot-on," Show said. "Because when you're that big and you're that powerful, you really don't have to constantly impress your boys or change your tone or any of that stuff. You already know who you are. When I saw him play Thanos and I saw it in theaters. I was like, 'Wow, that was so perfectly done on so many levels.'"

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.