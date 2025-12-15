Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll Reveals How Karen’s “At Her Strongest” in Born Again Season 2 (Exclusive)

Daredevil: Born Again successfully created a bridge between the original Netflix series and the modern-day MCU, though it also set up what looks to be a thrilling and hard-fought war for the very life of the city that Matt Murdock and Karen Page call home. Now Matt and Karen have to form an army of their own if they have any hope of taking down the Kingpin, and when ComicBook spoke to star Deborah Ann Woll, she revealed how Born Again season 2 finds Karen Page at her strongest despite the immense challenge that lies ahead.

Born Again season 1 featured Karen Page more sporadically, but in the season’s final episodes, fans learned what she’s been up to and the much bigger role she is playing moving forward. Now she’s right in the middle of all the chaos, and that’s when she’s at her best. “Yeah, I think to be right in there with it, you know, she’s a trauma junkie as much as Matt is, right? I think when things feel safe, she doesn’t know, she doesn’t trust that. It’s hard to trust when things feel safe versus when things are collapsing. At least you can see what to deal with and it gives you action. So I think she’s actually at her strongest and most desperate starting up this season,” Woll said.

Karen Page Isn’t A One Size Fits All Character, And That’s A Wonderful Thing

While Karen was on the sidelines for part of Born Again season 1, that has now led to her being at the center of the biggest story in the series, and it builds on a number of moments from Karen’s history throughout the show. For Woll, that’s one of the most satisfying elements of playing the character, and that evolution has led to where we are in Born Again season 2.

“I think the great thing about those first three seasons is because there was all that discovery happening, I got to play kind of all spectrums, right? There were times where she was like, maybe this vigilante thing is really wrong. Maybe it’s the only way to go. You know, she’s kind of going back and forth, and that’s my favorite thing about Karen,” Woll said.

“She is not a one-size-fits-all. She’s like, every situation is specific. This is all gray area, and we have to approach it as that. We have to be thoughtful and intelligent about every single one of these situations. We can’t just say, you know, because Matt’s, Matt has his code, which sort of applies to all situations, and I think she’s constantly trying to ask of him to be, you know, to mix it up depending on what’s happening,” Woll said.

Now it will be Matt and Karen leading a resistance to hopefully take down Fisk and save the city from a threat that it might not even realize it’s facing, and Karen looks to be a central part of making that resistance an actual reality.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to release in March of 2026.

