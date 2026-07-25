Dark Matter Season 2 Trailer Confirms Return Date for Apple TV’s Underrated Sci-fi Masterpiece

Apple TV has become one of the best hubs for sci-fi TV. But with so many high-profile shows on the streaming service right now (including Silo, Severance, Foundation, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), some of the second-tier shows can go unnoticed. Dark Matter was one of the more criminally slept-on series that Apple has ever launched, but that may be about to change with the arrival of Season 2, later this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Matter was part of Apple TV’s massive two-hour panel inside San Diego Comic-Con’s famous Hall H venue, where the show debuted the official Season 2 trailer, as well as revealing the premiere date, which will be August 28th. You can check out the trailer for Dark Matter Season 2 below.

Dark Matter Season 2 Trailer Teases A Multiversal Manhunt With A Crazy Body Count

Play video

The tagline for Dark Matter Season 2 states that “season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.” It’s a vague synopsis, but given the twists and turns of Season 1, it says enough.

SPOILERS! Dark Matter was a mind-bending story of the multiverse, and how one man’s intrepid curiosity about his own lives not lived creates a cascading domino effect of having to battle the variants who want to usurp his life. The Season 1 Finale took one of the wildest swings imaginable by having the lead character finally make it back to his own reality, only to realize all his travels through the multiverse have created ripples of infinite possibility that bring an entire army of variants back to his reality alongside him. The only solution was to take his wife and son into the multiverse, where they could find a new home reality to restart their lives, without looking over their shoulders.

Apple TV

Dark Matter stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Dayo Okeniyi all appeared at the Comic-Con panel, along with Blake Crouch, author of the novel the show is based on, and executive producers Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry and Matt Tolmach. As Edgerton teased, finding a new home won’t be easy for his character, physicist Jason Dessen. “One of the great conundrums of this show is finding a world where other versions of them are not there, don’t exist in some form, or aren’t going to encroach on someone’s existence or life.”

“We have people exploring things that we can all relate to as people in really extraordinary ways,” Connelly added during the panel. “For my character, a lot of us in life recreate situations that maybe we haven’t quite resolved from our past, and we recreate those dynamics and relationships moving forward. That happens for Daniela in ways she’s never anticipated.”

Dark Matter Season 2 premieres on Apple TV on August 28th. Discuss more SDCC 2026 stuff with us on the ComicBook Forum!



