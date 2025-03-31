Darkwing Duck Reboot Isn’t Dead Yet, Says New Report

It turns out that the Darkwing Duck reboot announced for Disney+ some time ago might not be dead after all according to a new report. Darkwing Duck is one of the big franchises that made a comeback as part of the new take on DuckTales that premiered back in 2017. That series reinvented the classic Disney Afternoon DuckTales animated series for a brand new generation, and ended with three seasons under its belt in 2021. But before it came to an end, it helped revitalize other classics of that same era with new takes as well like the dark hero, Darkwing Duck.

It turned out that there was so much interest in Darkwing Duck at the time that a brand new reboot series was announced to be in the works for Disney+. There have been no updates since that initial announcement back in 2020, unfortunately, but a new report from TheDisInsider reveals that this reboot isn’t quite dead just yet. While there’s no telling when fans might get to actually see this new take on Darkwing Duck, it’s at least seemingly still in production as of the time of this report.

Is Darkwing Duck Getting a New Reboot?

The report claims that the new reboot for Darkwing Duck is still in development, but there are currently no other concrete details about what from or when to expect it. This falls in line with one fan’s take on social media that has gone viral for mentioning to classic Darkwing Duck star Jim Cummings, who reportedly not only mentioned that it was still in the works back in 2024 but would also be returning to voice the new take on the character. Neither of these reports have been confirmed one way or the other, but it certainly seems like it’s still heading in a good direction.

As for this supposed Darkwing Duck reboot itself, when it was initially reported, this new reboot series was in development for Disney+. There was no writer attached to the project at the time, but it would feature Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex AcAtee executive producing for Point Grey Pictures with AcAtee overseeing the project as a whole. But things have been very quiet since then, and even led some fans to thinking the project had died on the vine. This is far from a confirmation that development is still continuing, but it does give hope that this new Darkwing Duck is still on the way.

What Is Darkwing Duck?

If this new Darkwing Duck reboot then comes to pass, it will be the third animated take on the character. The original version of the series starred Jim Cummings as Drake Mallard, who would don a costume and become the terror that flaps in the night, Darkwing Duck. Running for a little over 90 episodes, the Disney Afternoon series drew inspiration from all sorts of comic book and pulp heroes for its own take on a superhero. The series was then reimagined as part of DuckTales many years later.

Darkwing Duck had a special hour long episode within this new series, and introduced a brand new take on the hero (which featured Jim Cummings returning for a much more diabolical role). This almost became a full spinoff of its own, but never quite got off the ground. This new take for Disney+ will likely reinvent the classic hero once more, and might even be bringing back Jim Cummings to star in it as well. But it remains to be seen how it all develops.

