Dave Chappelle’s ‘Equanimity’ Teaser Parodies ‘Stranger Things’

Dave Chappelle’s next Netflix comedy special is coming, and the comedian announced as much with a teaser trailer that parodies Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things. Watch it above!

Chappelle is no stranger to popular culture parody: his 2000s Chappelle’s Show was rife with popular parodies for the time, with one popular recurring sketch detailing what would happen in the plotlines of certain movies, if they occurred in real life (see: the Pretty Woman sketch).

More recently, Chappelle showed off a continued prowess for pop-culture skewering, when he hosted SNL and included a sketch that totally made fun of The Walking Dead season 7 premiere, and Negan’s harsh brand of execution. See below:

Dave Chappelle’s Equanimity stand-up special will premiere on December 31st (aka New Year’s Eve) on Netflix.