2026’s R-Rated Batman Villain Movie Is the Perfect Follow-Up to DC’s 34-Year-Old Masterpiece

The DCU is taking an interesting direction with the Batman franchise, and this strange decision could end up being the perfect follow-up to one of the best things that DC has ever done. The DCU hasn’t done anything by the book, with it starting the cinematic universe with an animated Creature Commandos series before making a Superman movie, followed by the second season of Peacemaker, which wasn’t originally part of the DCU. Things will only get weirder as the DCU goes on, as is proven by the existence of Clayface.

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Clayface is the first Batman project in the DCU, and it is incredibly surprising that the franchise is focusing on a B-tier villain rather than the Caped Crusader himself. The project will be the third film in the DCU, and will be a body horror movie focused on the titular villain. The 2026 film is definitely a strange choice, but based on some new information, it could be incredible.

Clayface Is A Spiritual Successor To One Of The Best Episodes Of Batman: The Animated Series

, and while it hasn’t been revealed to the public, footage descriptions have come out. According to attendees, the footage shows Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen, an actor who is dealing with serious facial deformities. His face can be seen wrapped in heavy bandages, with the footage showing shocking detail like his missing eyelid. Later, Hagen can be seen in his Clayface form, with his face melting as if the character is seemingly learning to control his powers.

Many attendees compared the Clayface footage to “Feat of Clay,” the two-part 1992 episode of Batman: The Animated Series. In the episodes, Matt Hagen is an actor who can’t find work after his face is disfigured in a car accident. So, Matt turns to a life of crime. While attempting to take over Wayne Enterprises, Matt discovers a cream that restores his face to his former glory. After trying to steal more, the criminals he was working with forced-feed it to him. He overdoses on the cream and becomes the shape-shifting metahuman Clayface.

This episode is often considered to be the definitive Clayface story, with it being a near-perfect iteration of the character. On top of that, the two “Feat of Clay” episodes are two of the best episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, which is impressive considering how many incredible episodes there are.

So, if Clayface is seriously taking inspiration from “Feat of Clay,” then this is great news. This easily sets the movie up for success, potentially bringing this version of the story to a much larger audience. While stuff will clearly be added to fill out the runtime and make up for the absence of Batman, this story could make Clayface an incredibly compelling and tragic character, warranting his own solo movie.

Clayface Is Setting Up The Best Future For The DCU

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It may seem like an odd choice to make Clayface the third film in the DCU, but this could be exactly why the cinematic universe works. The DCEU attempted to be a more traditional cinematic universe, using solo movies to build up to big crossovers. However, this didn’t work. Instead, fans were more interested in the projects that took creative risks, like Joker, The Suicide Squad, Shazam!, and The Batman. So, when James Gunn took over the DCU, fans were hoping that his universe would trend in this direction.

The release of Clayface and this first footage proves that it has. While there have to be safe bets like Superman, projects like Clayface, Lanterns, and Peacemaker seem like creative-driven projects that people want to make rather than studio-mandated projects created to guarantee a profit. The DCU probably knows that Clayface won’t be as big a hit as Superman, yet they’re releasing the movie anyway.

Focusing on creative-driven projects is the way to go, as this will keep quality high and make the films and TV shows diverse. After all, Clayface is adapting the moody tone of Batman: The Animated Series, meaning that the body horror film will probably be wildly different from the light and comedic Superman. Despite these differences, they share a universe, and that’s what is going to make the DCU special. Instead of being a clearly structured vehicle for team-up movies, the DCU could be a sandbox for creatives to play with shared characters.