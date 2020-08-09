DC’s Stargirl Star Says Season 1 Finale Ends With Scene Originally Written for Series Pilot

The first season of DC’s Stargirl wraps up this week with “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2” airing Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW, and it sounds like the process of wrapping things up and setting the stage for Season 2 will see the series look back to the pilot. According to series star Brec Bassinger, the season finale will close out with an episode that was originally meant for the series debut.

In a recent interview with Decider Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl in the series teased what fans can expect in the upcoming season finale and while she mentioned a lot of chaos and characters such as Solomon Grundy and Shiv (Meg DeLacy), she also noted that the very last scene of the season was meant for the start — it just ultimately didn’t make sense at that early point.

“I feel like there’s so much chaos, in these last two episodes in particular, with Grundy, with Shiv. Ugh. Oh my gosh,” Bassinger said. “Okay, this is really fun. So, there’s actually a scene that was originally written in the pilot. But it didn’t make sense yet. It’s in this, it’s the very, very last scene of the season. It’s so beautiful.”

Given how far DC’sStargirl has come over the course of the first season, it’s anyone’s guess as to what that “very, very last scene” will entail, but we do know that fans will want to stay tuned for every single minute of the finale — including the credits. The season finale has at least two false endings with a significant end credits scene. From what Bassinger says about the scene being “so beautiful”, it sounds like it’s something that fans will absolutely want to see and perhaps even helps set the stage for Season 2 — and Luke Wilson, who plays Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. in the series himself previously teased that he’s seen bits of what’s been planned for the show’s second season.

“I remember when we were making the show, I’d go to Geoff Johns’ office and just kind of sit on the couch and read, and one day when I was in there, there was a big white board just sitting there. I looked up at the board, and there’s all this writing and all these plot points,” Wilson said. “At the time I was already kind of overwhelmed with the Justice Society, the Injustice Society, the Seven Soldiers of Victory… remembering all these names… so I was like, ‘OK, what the hell is this? How am I going to learn all this [for Season 1]?’ And then Geoff walked in, like, ‘Oh, that’s Season 2. We’re already breaking it down.’ I was like, ‘Thank God!’ So yeah, those guys have already got it all planned out. I don’t know what the plan is, but….”

You can check out the episode synopsis for DC’s Stargirl‘s season finale below.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2” debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW.