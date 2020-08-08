DC's Stargirl Season Finale to Feature End Credits Scenes

✖

The season finale for DC's Stargirl is rapidly approaching with the conclusion to the first season of the DC Universe/The CW series airing on Monday, August 10th and Tuesday, August 11th, respectively, but for fans tuning in to see how the Justice Society of America's big showdown with the Injustice Society of America turns out, there's something pretty important you need to know. The season finale, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2" features an end credit scene that fans of the series do not want to miss.

In fact, DC's Stargirl fans will want to watch through from opening all the way until the absolute end of all of the credits and everything because it turns out that the episode has at least two false endings or fade-to-black (via TVLine) moments that if you walk away from things too soon, you'll miss some major developments that help set up the series' second season.

The idea that DC's Stargirl has some surprising scenes, including an end credits scene, just adds to the epic feeling of things as we head into the finale. As viewers saw in this week's penultimate episode, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One", the heroes are running out of time to stop Icicle (Neil Jackson) and the ISA from fully enacting their Project New America. When that episode closed out, the heroes had just about half an hour left before Brainwave's brainwashing would be complete and irreversible and that included Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) mom Barbara Whitmore (Amy Smart) and S.T.R.I.P.E. himself, Pat (Luke Wilson). While we don't yet know how that will play out -- that's what the finale is for, after all -- thanks to the episode preview we do know that there's an epic fight between the ISA and the JSA and it's one that Bassinger says has a lot of payoff.

"Yeah, the fight is very epic," Bassinger said in a recent interview. "It just starts off where it's the full ISA against the full JSA in this iconic, epic battle, and everyone knows who everyone is. There's no secrets among this fight, and there's a lot of payoff. You see Solomon Grundy again, you see Shiv again, you get to see lots of people."

Wilson also previously hinted at the epic battle, but further teased that the finale will offer both some closure as well as tension for the second season.

"I think you're going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society's plan -- not just for Blue Valley, but for world domination," Wilson said. "And there's an epic battle at the end.... in the best way, it's a mixture of a big finale and also some closure, but when you look at the overall picture, there's still some major turmoil underneath the surface."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.