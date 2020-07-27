DC's Stargirl: Luke Wilson Teases Major Season 2 Plans

✖

DC's Stargirl hasn't yet completed its first season -- new episodes are currently arriving on DC Universe on Mondays and The CW on Tuesdays -- but the hit series has already been renewed for a second season that will air exclusively on The CW. A second season means the series will have a chance to expand on some of the story threads woven throughout Season 1 and though there are still three episodes left, series star Luke Wilson says he's already accidentally seen some of the plot elements for Season 2 -- though he doesn't know what the plan or how it all works together.

In an interview with TVLine, Wilson spoke about the upcoming season finale, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two which will debut on August 10 on DC Universe. He noted that there would be an epic battle and some closure -- but there will be more to come for Season 2.

"I think you’re going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society’s plan — not just for Blue Valley, but for world domination," he said. "And there’s an epic battle at the end…. In the best way, it’s a mixture of a big finale and also some closure, but when you look at the overall picture, there’s still major turmoil underneath the surface."

He also noted that he'd previously seen notes on series creator Geoff Johns' office whiteboard that gave him a peek at some of the elements of Season 2 -- elements that fans of the series will already recognize from things woven into Season 1.

I remember when we were making the show, I’d go to Geoff Johns’ office and just kind of sit on the couch and read, and one day when I was in there, there was a big white board just sitting there. I looked up at the board, and there’s all this writing and all these plot points," Wilson said. "At the time I was already kind of overwhelmed with the Justice Society, the Injustice Society, the Seven Soldiers of Victory… remembering all these names… so I was like, 'OK, what the hell is this? How am I going to learn all this [for Season 1]?' And then Geoff walked in, like, 'Oh, that’s Season 2. We’re already breaking it down.' I was like, 'Thank God!' So yeah, those guys have already got it all planned out. I don’t know what the plan is, but…."

With three episodes to go in the first season, fans may just get to see some hints of those plans. This week's episode "Shining Knight" seems poised to finally reveal the truth about Justin the Janitor and also advances the ISA's nefarious plans. You can read the official episode synopsis below.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Shining Knight" debuts Monday, July 27 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 28 on The CW.

