DC's Stargirl: Courtney Is Confronted With a Hard Truth in "Shining Knight" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Shining Knight", the eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe Monday, July 27th and on The CW Tuesday, July 28th. This week's "Brainwave, Jr." saw Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends dealt a devastating blow with the death of Henry King, Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) but for Courtney the hits just keep coming. The preview reveals that someone claiming to be Courtney's father arrives in Blue Valley -- and he's not Starman.

This week's episode saw Courtney's mom Barbara (Amy Smart) reach out to Courtney's father Sam Kurtis and while Barbara was too busy dealing with the realization that something may in fact be very off about Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson), she did receive a reply. From the looks of things, whoever this man is, he's just going to show up and rock Courtney's world.

For Courtney, the idea that she is Starman's daughter is something that is a core part of her heroic identity so finding out that she may not actually have that legacy will be very difficult for her. The episode will also dig in a bit with further developments regarding the ISA making Courtney's upheaval really poorly timed. Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) will get some new information about the villains and their plan while things will get even more complicated for Jordan who makes a surprising discovery at work even as the ISA gets closer to pulling together their plans.

The episode is also expected to have a major development for Justin the Janitor (Mark Ashworth), a character fans have long suspected is in fact the hero Shining Knight, thanks in part to several teases and references that have been peppered in during the season.

"We go deep into the lore because we love the lore," series creator Geoff Johns said previously. "People want to say, 'Oh look, an Easter egg of the pink pen or the green lantern' but those aren't Easter eggs. Those are pathways to new stories. And what those stories are, my hope is we get to continue to tell these stories with more seasons of the show. We'll see. But everything leads somewhere. And so, there's no throwaway. There's nothing that's a throwaway mention, there's nothing that's a throwaway prop, there's nothing that's a throwaway anything. It might not be something we get to immediately, but it's something we have plans for."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shining Knight" below.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Shining Knight" debuts Monday, July 27 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 28 on The CW.

