DC's Stargirl: "Shining Knight" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shining Knight", the upcoming eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl’s' first season. The episode is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 27th and on The CW on Tuesday, July 28th. For DC Comics fans, the episode title is one that is particularly exciting as Shining Knight is a beloved comic book character from the Golden Age with close ties to the Justice Society of America and Stargirl as well. But while the episode title teases the arrival of Shining Knight, the episode will be one with a lot of surprises in store, especially for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) who is set to get a surprising visitor from her past.

Also on deck for the episode is some further developments regarding the ISA. Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) will get some new information about the villains and their plan while things will get even more complicated for Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) who makes a surprising discovery at work even as the ISA gets closer to pulling together their plans.

And as for that "Shining Knight" episode title? While there's nothing in the official synopsis that indicates we'll be meeting the legendary hero this episode, fans have been theorizing that he'd make an appearance at some point this season from the very start, but especially since "Shiv Part One". In that episode, Justin the Janitor (Mark Ashworth) was seen wielding an ancient-looking sword and aided in saving Stargirl from Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) -- though there have been other teases along the way.

"We go deep into the lore because we love the lore," series creator Geoff Johns said previously. "People want to say, 'Oh look, an Easter egg of the pink pen or the green lantern' but those aren't Easter eggs. Those are pathways to new stories. And what those stories are, my hope is we get to continue to tell these stories with more seasons of the show. We'll see. But everything leads somewhere. And so, there's no throwaway. There's nothing that's a throwaway mention, there's nothing that's a throwaway prop, there's nothing that's a throwaway anything. It might not be something we get to immediately, but it's something we have plans for."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shining Knight" below.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Shining Knight" debuts Monday, July 27 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 28 on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.