DC Studios' James Gunn Likes Doom Patrol Series

In case you wanted to know, DC Studios head James Gunn IS a fan of the DC Doom Patrol series on HBO Max. So take that however you will.

Gunn, as usual, was active on Twitter and responded to an Inquiry from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Twitter account: "What 2022 movie had visual effects you were convinced were real?"

Gunn posted a .gif of a now-classic moment from his Peacemaker TV series, where Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) goes for a joyride with his closest buddy Eagly (Dee Bradley Baker) to raise his spirits. In the caption for the post, Gunn wrote, "Not a movie but thanks @weta_digital" in reference to the effects team that helped make a bald eagle into a comedic sidekick (and kickass fighter).

Well, one DC fan saw Gunn talking DC TV on Twitter and had to ask: "Have you seen Doom Patrol? If so, did you like it?"

And, as usual, James Gunn gave a nice, succinct, answer: "Yes."

The DC fan who asked the question (@Cloudy_Bozo) left with elated spirits, calling Gunn nothing less than a "Legend☺️".

Obviously, this was all just a quick exchange over Twitter, but it will inevitably be a "sign" of sorts to certain DC fans. Ever since DC Studios was announced there has been a lot of uncertainty (and anxiety) over whether or not the current HBO Max DC series (Titans, Doom Patrol, DC's Harley Quinn animated series) would survive the shifting tides at Warner Bros. Discovery, as the entire DC franchise continues to get a reset.

It's since been confirmed that Harley Quinn Season 4 is happening. Titans Season 4B is on the way, and even though Season 5 has not yet been confirmed, series star Brenton Thwaites previously hinted there are at least plans for it. Doom Patrol is in the middle of Season 4 (at the time of writing this), but the fifth season for that show has seemed like the most unlikely one out of the bunch.

That's all to say: James Gunn signaling – in any kind of way – that he's seen and enjoyed Doom Patrol will give some of the diehard fans of the show a little spark of hope that maybe there are discussions within DC Studios geared toward keeping the existing DC HBO Max content block going. Gunn has at least let it be known that DC will continue to have a multiverse structure where series like Titans and Doom Patrol can stand separate from whatever shared TV/movie universe Gunn and Peter Safran are building at DC Studios. So there is at least some valid reason to hope.

Doom Patrol is streaming on HBO Max.