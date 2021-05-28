DC Super Hero Girls Reveals Original Soundtrack and New Music Video (Exclusive)

While you're getting ready for the big crossover between the DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go!, you might as well have some cool music to jam out to, right? Well, you're in luck then, because WaterTower Music is releasing 16 tracks of awesomeness with the DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack), and you can listen to it right now! The soundtrack features music by Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Michael Gatt, Patrick Aaron Rieger, and Lauren Faust, and you can check out the tracklist below, but that's not all, as you can watch the all-new video for Super Life (Extended Main Title) too, which you can find in the video above.

All the stylish action and amazing characters you've come to love are featured in the new extended title, and you can listen to the track to y our heart's content on the soundtrack. Check out the full tracklist below.

(Photo: DC)

Super Life (Extended Main Title) - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Eyes on the Prize - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

A Million Volts - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Princess Pumpkin Pants. - Michael Gatt & Patrick Aaron Rieger

Really Real - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

In the City We Love - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Pomeranian Pomp - Michael Gatt

Villain Transformations - Michael Gatt

Too Much Fun - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Hero Transformations - Michael Gatt

You Can Always Come Back to Me - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Ra's Song (When You're Mine) - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

We Really Mean It - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

Ra's AI Cool - Michael Gatt

Save You with My Love - Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis & Kay Hanley

A Tale of Bold - Michael Gatt & Lauren Faust

You can find the official description for DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) below.

"Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, DC Super Hero Girls stars Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and Zatanna as not-so-typical teenagers who have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add superpowers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated."

Season 2 of DC Super Hero Girls premieres on June 6th at 8 AM EST on Cartoon Network, and you can jam out to the DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 soundtrack right here.

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!