DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Nine: The Monsters" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies Chapter Nine: The Monsters", the ninth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 2nd, sees Courtney set out to make amends with those around her, but as you can see in the preview that also means coming clean to Cameron about her own role as Stargirl… as well as the death of his father. And from the look of things, it's not something that goes especially well. The preview shows a fight with Cameron's grandparents that seems to have the whole JSA involved. You can check out the preview for yourself in the video below as well as the synopsis.

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

Has Stargirl been cancelled?

As of the time of this article's writing, there has been no announcement regarding DC's Stargirl's fate. However, series stars Amy Smart and Brec Bassinger have both previously said that they are very hopeful for a Season 4 renewal, with Smart saying that Season 3 does have a very satisfying ending on its own.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.