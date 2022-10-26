DC's Stargirl "Infinity Inc. Part 2" Photos Tease Return to The Shadowlands

The darkness returns this week on DC's Stargirl, or at least, some of its characters are heading back to where the darkness lies — the Shadowlands. Last week's episode of The CW series saw the reunion between the children of the late Green Lantern Alan Scott, Jennie and Todd, but what should have been a happy moment between the long-separated siblings ended up heralding a return to the Shadowlands with both The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and Pat (Luke Wilson) being dragged into the frightening dimension. Now, the network has released a few photos from tonight's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two," teasing a bit of The Shade and Pat's time in the realm as well as what's next for Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) now that they've seemingly unleashed Obsidian. You can check out the official episode synopsis as well as photos for the episode below.

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

Has Stargirl been cancelled?

As of the time of this article's writing, there has been no announcement regarding DC's Stargirl's fate. However, series stars Amy Smart and Brec Bassinger have both previously said that they are very hopeful for a Season 4 renewal, with Smart saying that Season 3 does have a very satisfying ending on its own.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.