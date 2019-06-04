Netflix Renews Dead to Me for Season 2

Although Netflix may have cancelled a few popular shows over the last few months, not all of its great programs are dead in the water. In fact, the streaming service is doubling down on one of its recent hits and ordering an additional season for fans to enjoy. The recently released Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, is returning to Netflix for a second season.

Netflix broke the news with a press release late Monday night. Both Applegate and Cardellini will be reprising their roles in Season 2, once again playing Jen and Judy, respectively. It was also revealed that creator Liz Feldman is going to be returning to the fold as showrunner for the second installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dead to Me tells the story of Jen (Applegate), a real estate agent and mother whose world is turned upside-down when her husband is killed in a hit-and-run. Attending a grief support group she meets the eccentric and cheerful Judy, and the two become fast friends. However, Judy has some dark secrets hidden under the surface, and neither her nor Jen are exactly as they seem. The series also stars X-Men alum James Marsden as Judy’s former fiance, Steve.

After confirming the renewal on Monday night, Netflix took to Twitter to celebrate the news with fans. One of the streamer’s many Twitter accounts, See What’s Next, shared the message on social media, along with a photo of Applegate and Cardellini holding up the number two.

Netflix doesn’t always release viewing statistics for its programming, but fans seem to have taken to the new series. It was a dominant topic of conversation in the week following its release last month with fans enjoying the 30-minute dramedy from start to finish. Critics also seem to have enjoyed the production, as Dead to Me currently holds an 87% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dead to Me is executive produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith, and Christina Applegate. The series comes from CBS Television Studios.

The entire first season of Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix.