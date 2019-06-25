Deadly Class Officially Cancelled, Will Not Continue At a New Network

Deadly Class is out of session. Co-creator and executiver producer Rick Remender took to social media tonight to announce that the series’ attempts at finding a new home after ending at SYFY has yielded no results, and that the series will not get a second season. Deadly Class ended on a cliffhanger, and Remender — who co-created and writes the comic book on which it’s based — suggested that fans who want to know what happens to the students at Kings Dominion should pick up the comics. SYFY, who distributed the first season (it was produced by Sony), cancelled the series back on June 4, but producers promised fans they were looking for a new home.

Paired with the loss of Happy! (also cancelled) and Wynonna Earp — which SYFY picked up but IDW Entertainment does not have the money to finance — this cuts SYFY’s comic book output way down, leaving just Krypton. A Lobo series is in development, spinning out of Krypton‘s second season, but that is likely at least a year away. In the meantime, Deadly Class was beloved by critics and its small audience but never seemed to find the mainstream appeal necessary to earn a second season considering how expensive the show appeared to be. You can see Remender’s comments below.

Deadly Class will not be moving to a new network. Which is sort of perfect when you think about it. If you want to see what happens after the 1st season you’ll have to buy the comics, which are pretty keen. Thank you to our fans for the huge support. You helped soothe the sting. — Rick Remender (@Remender) June 25, 2019

Fans have been waiting since the show’s finale back in March, and anticipation has ratcheted up since SYFY cancelled the show in May. While fans have expressed frustration with SYFY, execurive producer Miles Orion Feldsott tweeted, “SYFY were great partners, and wanted to figure out a way forward for Deadly Class. Ultimately they couldn’t.”

The week of the finale, Remender seemed to be pretty confident that the show would get a second season, reassuring several fans who reached out to him on Twitter about it.

“[The] show is too good and our fans too loyal to not get season 2,” Remender tweeted at the time. “All will be well.”

Indeed, a fan campaign to renew Deadly Class has been underway since even before the season finale aired. The show has a lot of upside, with To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor appearing in a key role and a multicultural cast, along with a premise that has the ability to capitalize on ’80s nostalgia without feeling too hacky about it. ComicBook.com called the pilot one of the best comic book TV pilots ever made.

Part of what will likely upset fans is the fact that the show ended on a dark cliffhanger: having stormed F-Face manor, the group splintered and was already in conflict when they rounded a corner and were captured by gunmen in the employ of Chico’s father. The fact that they were carrying Chico’s head at the time likely did them no favors. Lex was murdered and both Maria and Marcus were about to be either killed or kidnapped, then the series faded to black.

“I just write it like f–k it. We’re going to get a second season; it’s one of the best shows on television,” Remender told me. “I couldn’t believe in it more. It’s too good. If the universe conspires against a second season, then f–k it. All right. So be it. But, all I know is that the show and the people involved in making it, and from the writing to the acting to the crew to the post production to the sound mix, everybody is so passionately invested in it has become such a family who believe and love this show that … and when I see the finale product, I know it’s A-level television, and I’m just very gratified. It’s very good. So, I plotted the story in a way where it was like, well, if we don’t get a second season, then, what am I going to have a nice resolution to season one because I’m betting on failure? I think that the down ending and the way that it all comes together is true to Deadly Class, it’s true to the book. It’s the Empire Strikes Back version of where we could end things, and for me, it’s the most interesting way to end the season. The most true to the tone of the series.”

The ending felt a bit like the bleak closing moments of Krypton‘s first season. That series, which centers on Superman’s biological grandfather on his doomed homeworld, ended on a shocking twist that essentially demanded a second season. It got one, which premieres next week at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday.

Deadly Class follows a homeless teenager named Marcus (Bejamin Wadsworth) after he is recruited to a boarding school for budding assassins. Remender has said that one of the benefits of TV is that he will get to explore some of the spaces in between stories in the comics, and to elaborate on things that he moved past fairly quickly the first time around. Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.