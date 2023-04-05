Dexter's Michael C. Hall Open to Returning for Planned Spinoffs

Michael C. Hall is always willing to return as Dexter Morgan. The actor most recently played the character in Dexter: New Blood, a series written by Clyde Phillips in an attempt to wash his hands of the bad taste fans got with the initial Dexter Phillips-less finale. Though Morgan meets an unfortunate end in New Blood, the actor said at a comic convention over the weekend he's definitely down to return as the character, especially in one of the spinoffs Showtime is reportedly developing.

"I do not think it would be a good idea for me to play a young Dexter at this point [laughs]," Hall said of playing Dexter in a prequel series. "I think that ship sailed even before we started shooting the show, but I'm open to the possibility of being involved. It's all kind of theoretical at this point, but I'm curious to see what they come up with."

It's been said Showtime is mulling over various ideas on what directions to take the franchise, whether it be a "Young Dexter" series or focus on some of the show's more popular characters.

"I've learned to never say never, but I feel like any further exploration of the world of Dexter is probably gonna happen on TV screen, though they make movie things for TV," the actor added when asked about a potential film. Hall was in attendance at Steel City Con with his Dexter co-stars Julie Benz and Jennifer Carpenter.

What Dexter spinoffs are in the works?

In addition to Young Dexter, another series featuring the Trinity Killer—the Season Four big bad—is one option reportedly in the works. Though Showtime has yet to confirm any spinoff plans, Showtime boss David Nevins has publicly said he's actively working on the future of the franchise.

"There are a lot of things that I am working on," Nevins told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I don't want to mention things until they are ready. There are a lot of things. What is the future the Dexter franchise? I am actively working on that."

Dexter and Dexter: New Blood are streaming on Paramount+.