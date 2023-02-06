Dexter Spinoff Trinity Killer Reportedly Being Considered

Arthur Mitchell, the season 4 big bad of Dexter, could be the topic of a spinoff for Showtime, according to a new report. Also known as the Trinity Killer, the character was originally played by John Lithgow, although it seems unlikely he would return to reprise the role, given that his character died, and Lithgow has aged about 15 years since he filmed on Dexter. The prospect of a Trinity Killer series is one of a number of spinoffs being considered by Showtime, who are interested in creating shared universes based on some of their hits in the same way Paramount+ has done with Yellowstone.

Paramount+ and Showtime are both part of Paramount Global, so it is not surprising that their strategy could start to mirror one another, especially after last month's announcement that Showtime's streaming app will merge with Paramount+. Moving forward the service will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. The change will happen sometime later this year and will apply only in the United States.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "Showtime is also exploring separate spinoffs based on the back stories of compelling Dexter characters, including one known as the Trinity Killer."

A previously-announced prequel centering around Dexter's young life will be the first such crossover, so it could be interesting to see if a prospective Trinity Killer project could somehow share characters and settings to that one. Even at that point, reports said that there were numerous projects potentially in development.

"I've learned to say never say never about anything, you know, the show ended in a pretty definitive way in this final reboot season, I don't have any calendar date to mark when I'll be pretend to play that guy anymore," franchise star Michael C. Hall said in an appearance on the Lipps Service podcast. "I feel proud of the whole of it, and I'm glad that we went back and revisited the character and gave the show a sort of ending it needed... I think [smiles]. I don't know, it's kinda nice to be released."

You can see both the original Dexter series, and the recent Dexter: New Blood revival series on Paramount+.

h/t WSJ