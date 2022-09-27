Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Gets Update From Showtime Boss

Showtime has provided a small update on what the future of Dexter: New Blood looks like. Dexter is one of Showtime's most beloved franchises and seems to certainly be its most successful. Given the utter fascination with real life serial killers and true crime, audiences latched on to Dexter Morgan with ease and found his dark humor, morally dubious antics, and constant drama incredibly compelling. Although the original series didn't end on a high note for many fans, Showtime revived the series for a limited sequel series called Dexter: New Blood. Of course, those who watched the show know that it didn't exactly leave room for more as Dexter Morgan was shot and absolutely, without a doubt killed by his own son, partially at his own request.

Still, many people can't let Dexter go and it seems like Showtime can't either, especially since Dexter: New Blood is the network's most streamed show. Over the summer, Showtime confirmed that it was "actively" working on the future of Dexter, meaning the series would have life after The Bay Harbor Butcher's death. Many have been speculating as to what this could look like and it seems Showtime is still trying to figure that out as well. As spotted by DexterDaily, Showtime Networks president Gary Levine told TVLine that it's still too soon to say what the future looks like, but showered Dexter: New Blood in praise.

"It's too soon to say," Said Levine. "We're still basking in the glow of the limited series, which was everything we hoped for."

So, it sounds like they're still developing ideas for what a hypothetical Dexter: New Blood season 2 looks like or some other spin-off. With that said, it doesn't sound like we can expect a new season of Dexter in 2023. Some have speculated that, unless the events of New Blood are erased from canon, that the logical follow-up is with his son Harrison. Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips has already expressed interest in a Harrison spin-off if Showtime is interested, but Only time will tell if it actually comes to fruition, but it sounds like Showtime wants to capitalize on the resurgence of Dexter.

