Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Breaks Silence on Shocking Finale to Dexter: New Blood

Spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood follow. Fans of Showtime’s Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood were in for a shocking end to the ten-episode series and unlike the finale of the original series—a finale that has since come to be considered one of television’s worst—there is no ambiguity. The Dexter: New Blood finale saw the end of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan. Now, Hall himself is speaking out about his character’s and the series’ conclusion with Hall admitting that this time around, he’s satisfied with how things wrap up. Again, spoilers follow.

In the episode, “Sins of the Father”, Dexter dies, shot in the chest by his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) after it becomes evident to Dexter that not only has his past caught up with him, but that he is beyond redemption, something he comes to realize after he kills someone outside of his code of ethics—police Sgt. Logan (Alano Miller), someone Harrison is close to. Realizing that the only way to free Harrison, the only person he loves, is his own death, Dexter convinces the teen to kill him. The series ends with Dexter dead and Harrison fleeing town, aided by police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who happens to be Dexter’s ex.

“Some people will have predicted it, and some will be shocked by it,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times. “Some people will accept it, some people will reject it. I think it will be difficult for people to grapple with his fate given that he is someone they have spent a lot of time with and have a lot of affection for—at least in some cases.”

“The way the seasons concludes is one that resonates with me,” Hall continued. “The way the season concludes is one that resonates with me. It feels justifiable. As upsetting as it may be, I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying this way at the hands of his son.”

With Dexter dead, however, the series does leave open a door for Harrison’s story to be told and that’s something that series

showrunner Clyde Phillips told Collider he is very open to.

“Well, it is really Showtime’s call. And speaking of calls, if they were to call me and say, ‘Look, this is a huge asset for Showtime.’ I think, and I underline the word think, I think Dexter is their number one asset. If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. Are you interested?’ Much like when they called me to say, ‘We want to reboot Dexter, and you’re the guy’ I would drop everything to do it,” Phillips said.

He added, “I mean, the show’s hugely successful for them this season. And we’re going to be getting some big numbers in January and all the people that are DVR-ing the show so they can binge it. We’re going to get a whole new set of numbers later this month. And I think that could well be determinative in Showtime’s decision. And if they want to do it again, I got a lot of stuff going on, and I’ll drop everything to do it.”

Dexter: New Blood is now streaming on Showtime.