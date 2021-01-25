Dexter Revival Adds Michael Cyril Creighton in Recurring Role

✖

Given the extremely controversial ending Dexter had when the series ended in 2013, fan excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Showtime limited-series revival has been pretty great with fans curious to see not only how the series story will develop, but what the cast will end up being as well. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Cyril Creighton has been added to the cast of the Dexter revival in a recurring role for seven episodes of the 10-episode revival.

Creighton will play Fred Jr., the owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop inherited from his father. Fred Jr. is described as having grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular, well-known, and well-loved fixture around town "whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir". Fred Jr. is married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small congregational church.

The Dexter revival will see Dexter (Michael C. Hall) living under an assumed name in the fictional Iron Lake, New York, a location far from his previous home in Miami where he was a pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department. The series will also feature Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake -- and also the primary villain of the series. Julia Jones will play the town's police chief, Alano Miller will play a sergeant and high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah will play the chief's daughter and Jack Alcott plays Randall, someone Dexter has a meaningful encounter with. Production on the series is set to begin in February. Creighton has previously appeared in The Post, Game Night, Dash & Lily, High Maintenance, and Billions. He will also appear in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and Amazon's A League of Their Own.

According to Hall, the series will tell a story "worth telling" for Dexter, especially after that unsatisfying previous series finale.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," the actor previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. "I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

He added, "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

