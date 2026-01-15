Did Stranger Things’ Creators Use ChatGPT To Write Season 5? Netflix Controversy Addressed by Director

Like many popular shows before it, Stranger Things is facing a divided response from fans on the heels of its ending. And Netflix’s One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 documentary isn’t helping matters. In fact, it’s led to accusations of Matt and Ross Duffer using ChatGPT to write the final season. Such claims emerged due to a shot of the Duffers working on the series finale. According to fans, it looks like they have ChatGPT open (via VICE) — and many were quick to jump on social media platforms, like X and TikTok, draw connections to criticisms of the final season.

Of course, there’s no proof that ChatGPT was used in the latest episodes. And in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, One Last Adventure director Martina Radwan addressed the rumors circulating online. When asked if she’d witnessed the Duffers using the program, she questioned whether they “had ChatGPT open” at all. She also noted that many people, including herself, use it for research purposes.

In terms of writing episodes, Radwan seemed perplexed by the assumption that ChatGPT could accomplish what fans are alleging. “How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT,” she wondered. “I don’t even understand.”

Asked more directly if she ever saw “an unethical use of generative-AI in the writers room,” Radwan gave a definitive response:

“No, of course not. I witnessed creative exchanges. I witnessed conversation. People think “writers room” means people are sitting there writing. No, it’s a creative exchange. It’s story development. And, of course, you go places in your creative mind and then you come back [to the script]. I think being in the writers room is such a privilege and such a gift to be able to witness that.“

She also called the need to pick apart Stranger Things‘ final season “heartbreaking.” It’s true that viewers can be hard on series’ endings, but the concerns about AI reflect a larger problem that Hollywood must face: consumers aren’t sure what to trust anymore.

Stranger Things’ ChatGPT Controversy Reflects a Growing Problem in Hollywood

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things likely won’t be the last series to face accusations of generative AI use, especially as Hollywood continues looking for ways to implement the technology while making movies and TV shows. Disney recently signed a $1 billion deal with OpenAI, and some filmmakers have expressed excitement about using it. And while some consumers are open to the idea, others remain skeptical about programs like ChatGPT, especially in creative spaces. Unfortunately, as the technology evolves, it’s becoming more difficult to tell what’s AI and what isn’t — and thus, fans are attempting to figure it out themselves.

Stranger Things is an example of this, though the rumors don’t just highlight consumer distrust. They’re also indicative of a growing problem when it comes to endings: that disappointed fans increasingly seem determined to find reasons a finale wasn’t to their liking. It’s unclear what the solution is, but the conversations stemming from Stranger Things‘ conclusion — and all the backlash to it — should be had. And with Radwan’s commentary, hopefully fans can rest a little easier, at least when it comes to this series.

