Discovery Channel Fans Are Having Mixed Feelings on Discovery+ Launch
For the past 35 years, the Discovery Channel has dominated the realm of natural history programming and given audiences a number of acclaimed programs, including MythBusters, Dirty Jobs, Deadliest Catch, and their iconic Shark Week slate of programming. Their parent company, Discovery, Inc., also has networks like the Travel Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, and TLC, with each platform being beloved among audiences. To celebrate their diverse range of content, the new streaming service discovery+ brings together not only a sprawling library of popular programs, but also unveiled all-new content. While some audiences are thrilled with the launch, others are disappointed that they have to pay for a new streaming service.
With $4.99 monthly costs, or $6.99 to remove ads, discovery+ is one of the more affordable streaming platforms, though adding any new service to a monthly budget is something some audiences aren't interested in. Additionally, with some popular programs and their spinoffs being available on discovery+, some users have misinterpreted the messaging about what will be exclusive to the new service. Meanwhile, new subscribers are enjoying the launch and the opportunity to dive deep into the wealth of content.
So Excited
Just got my Discovery Plus! So excited to watch this! ❤️#DiscoveryPlus #APerfectPlanet pic.twitter.com/kfB8s1XVZN— Rockin Mom Bod (@cattymamacloud) January 4, 2021
No More YouTube
Signed up for #DiscoveryPlus for Unwrapped and How It’s Made alone. I no longer have to search for random episodes on YouTube 😍 pic.twitter.com/P36Vx8EXJo— Aldy (@thealdywaldy) January 4, 2021
Love It So Much
Just signed up for #DiscoveryPlus and I haven't even opened the app yet but I gotta say I love it so much. Welcome to Flavortown, me! pic.twitter.com/mzvV2x7CAB— LunchBreakDad (@break_dad) January 4, 2021
Dream Come True
It's everything I ever dreamed of *sniffle* #DiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/CRLMfXu62x— Liv M[asters] (@RipUpTheEnding) January 4, 2021
Better Than Disney+
Hot take: it's a fair point that #DiscoveryPlus launches in a very crowded streaming market, but the entire ad-free runs of Good Eats, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Iron Chef America for the price is a better value than all of Disney+ for the same price. Come at me.— heyotie veyotie 🐾 (@Veyote) January 4, 2021
Why Complain?
So #discoveryplus has a $4.99 option and a $6.99 option and y’all complaining pic.twitter.com/9aZ5ONO088— Sheldon Coleman (@SCRenard84) January 4, 2021
How Does It Work?
Am I the only one that doesn’t get how #DiscoveryPlus is supposed to work? I downloaded the app to my phone but can’t get it on my tv with Roku, Firestick or Amazon like it says I should. I just wanna watch old WNTW and WYWO before my trial expires. pic.twitter.com/pdpNadUoeE— Julie B (@TheBaniac) January 4, 2021
Ain't Paying
I pay for Discovery through Spectrum. Now there is #DiscoveryPlus? And I have to pay for that as well? What's up @GetSpectrum? And @discoveryplus? I ain't paying for another service.— Darren Poppleton (@djpopps) January 3, 2021
Complete Crap
#90DayFiance Sorry I can’t afford your BS 😡 complete crap that we now have to pay for a show that WE THE FANS made popular all these years. It’s a kick in the face and dirty. It’s a big fat no. #DiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/5V7pKf4h4Z— Sherry Ells (@SherryElls) January 4, 2021
Not Gonna Happen
Stop trying to make #DiscoveryPlus happen, it’s not going to happen. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/y3tYopWAyV— queensbee (@queensbee4) January 4, 2021