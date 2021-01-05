Discovery Channel Fans Are Having Mixed Feelings on Discovery+ Launch

For the past 35 years, the Discovery Channel has dominated the realm of natural history programming and given audiences a number of acclaimed programs, including MythBusters, Dirty Jobs, Deadliest Catch, and their iconic Shark Week slate of programming. Their parent company, Discovery, Inc., also has networks like the Travel Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, and TLC, with each platform being beloved among audiences. To celebrate their diverse range of content, the new streaming service discovery+ brings together not only a sprawling library of popular programs, but also unveiled all-new content. While some audiences are thrilled with the launch, others are disappointed that they have to pay for a new streaming service.

With $4.99 monthly costs, or $6.99 to remove ads, discovery+ is one of the more affordable streaming platforms, though adding any new service to a monthly budget is something some audiences aren't interested in. Additionally, with some popular programs and their spinoffs being available on discovery+, some users have misinterpreted the messaging about what will be exclusive to the new service. Meanwhile, new subscribers are enjoying the launch and the opportunity to dive deep into the wealth of content.

Scroll down to see what Discovery Channel fans are saying about the discovery+ launch!