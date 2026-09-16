Helluva Boss Season 3 Trailer Confirms Release Date & Schedule – Watch Now

Hot on the heels of this weekend’s Hazbin x Helluva crossover news, the full trailer and airing schedule for the infernal workplace-comedy-rapidly-slipping-into-soap-opera-territory that is Helluva Boss Season 3 has arrived, promising a mid-fall release full of emotion, drama, music, and mayhem. Helluva Boss‘ previous season ended, despite its intense later-season plot arc, on a cozy note with the episode “Sinsmas”. However, it was clear there were also still plenty of issues left unresolved both within the core cast and in the show’s larger world, and the Season 3 trailer makes it clear that these underlying tensions and unaddressed dangers will soon boil over for the team at I.M.P., perhaps with some less-than-pleasant permanent consequences. Between these long-running conflicts finally coming to a head, inter-ring travel, the usual I.M.P. revenge missions, and Hazbin Hotel easter eggs to spot in the background, viewers have a truly jam-packed season to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Helluva Boss Season 3 is set to premiere in two parts, with the first arriving to Amazon Prime October 14th 2026, and spanning eight episodes, and the second covering the season’s remaining seven episodes sometime in early 2027. Alongside the trailer and airing schedule, Helluva Boss has also released Season 3’s first song, with the full version of the Madonna- and Britney-inspired “(I Don’t Want To Be) Nobody’s Baybay”, which was briefly featured in the trailer, available on streaming platforms now.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Promises Angst, Identity Crises, Unexpected Connections

Helluva Boss Season 2 ended with Stolas taking the fall for Blitzo and crew’s unapproved use of the Grimoire to travel to Earth, sparing the group’s lives while ensuring his own banishment from Goetia nobility and the loss of his powers. Blitzo helps Stolas adjust to life as a lower-ranking demon, and it seems as though the disgraced Goetia may become a regular presence at I.M.P. headquarters (a possibility that has since been confirmed in the ongoing Helluva Shorts youtube series). The other massive end-of-season reveal was Millie’s pregnancy, as well as her choice to conceal it (for now) from Moxxie— and the Season 3 trailer shows how these two character arcs lead Stolas and Millie to an unexpectedly similar place.

Play video

Born into the noble class of demons known as Goetia, Stolas has spent his life either defining himself by the expectations of his role (study magic, marry, provide an heir, uphold his duties as a Goetia and keep his family’s good name) or against them— with his whirlwind romance with Blitzo serving as the ultimate rebellion and escape from his otherwise stiflingly luxurious life. Now that his banishment has removed him from his Goetia lifestyle almost entirely, Stolas struggles to understand who he is (and what relationship he truly wants with Blitzo) when he’s not acting either in line with, or in rebellion against, Goetian values.

It is in this mental state that he learns of Millie’s pregnancy and realizes that she is facing an identity crisis of her own. Millie, who is normally known for her ferocity, combat-readiness and love of danger and adventure, worries that the limitations of pregnancy and new motherhood will rob her of the violent lifestyle she defines herself by, and that those close to her will expect her to change who she is to fit her new role. It seems as though these two character arcs will form the emotional core of the season, possibly overlapping again as Stolas’ guilt over leaving his daughter Octavia behind collides with Millie’s fears over motherhood.

Outside of the more heartfelt, and potentially angsty, emotional aspects of the show, Helluva Boss‘ third season promises at least some fun, with shots from the trailer hinting at travel between the rings (including the Envy ring, which has remained largely unexplored in the Hellaverse until this point) and Blitzo taking a much-needed day off with his childhood friend Fizzarolli.

However, for the audiences at home, the Helluva Boss‘ third season contains an extra treat. Earlier this week, Vivienne Medrano (also known as Vivziepop), the creator of both Helluva Boss and its sister show Hazbin Hotel, confirmed that the two shows will cross over by Season 3’s end. Medrano also stated that, while the crossover was approved too late to make it into the writing and voice acting of Season 3 part 1, there was time to include subtle references to Hazbin Hotel in the animation (on of which may even have snuck into the trailer, as the window paneling in the Envy Ring scene depicts a figure who is either Lilith or Eve), so fans should expect to keep one eye on the details as they watch the season’s first installment— who knows what you might find!