If South Park Ever Gets a Spinoff, It Should Be About This Character And No One Else

In 29 years and 338 episodes, South Park has never had a spinoff. Not announced, not developed, not quietly cancelled. That is unusual for a property this size, and it is not an accident of neglect, because Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal in July 2025 worth $1.5 billion across five years covering 50 new episodes, with Paramount+ as the exclusive global home. Two men who write everything themselves now owe a decade’s worth of television to a streaming service that would very obviously like more of it, and who have cut their own seasons down to five or six episodes to keep the quality where they want it.

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If a spinoff were ever going to be a real question rather than a message-board one, it is a real question at those numbers, and there is exactly one character in South Park with the receipts to survive it: Butters Stotch.

South Park Has Already Proven Butters Can Hold An Episode Alone

The usual case for Butters is that he is the sweetest thing the show has and deserves better, and ComicBook.com argued in 2025 that Butters needs more solo episodes on roughly those grounds. That case is fine and it is also finished, because the show has moved past it. Season 28 put him in “Sora Not Sorry” making fake AI videos to get back at a classmate, and the reading that he has curdled from naive into vengeful is hard to argue with. That is not a character being under-served. That is a character being quietly written toward an exit, the way shows do when they have taken a premise as far as it goes and have nowhere obvious to put what is left. The argument is no longer that the flagship owes him a bigger role. It is that the flagship has already spent him, and a spinoff is the only room left in the building.

The evidence here is unusually literal, which is rare in a discussion that normally runs on vibes. “Butters’ Very Own Episode” closed Season 5 and was built specifically to expand him from background gag to load-bearing character, and the show has cashed that in repeatedly since, across “Marjorine,” “AWESOM-O,” “The Ungroundable,” “Butterballs,” “Casa Bonita” and “Going Native.” Very few supporting characters in animation have that many episodes where the plot is simply theirs. Almost none have them spread across two decades rather than clustered in one era when the writers happened to be interested.

Then there is the piece of evidence nobody brings up. In September 2010, Comedy Central released A Little Box of Butters, a 13-episode DVD set built entirely around him. That is the only time in the franchise’s history that a single supporting character has been packaged and sold as a standalone product. Not Randy, not Mr. Garrison, not Chef. The commercial experiment has been run once, on one character, and the reason it was run on Butters is that somebody with a spreadsheet had already worked out what fans of the show will pay for on his own.

The Emmy record points the same way, if less directly. The show has won Outstanding Animated Program six times from 19 nominations, and two of those wins went to episodes narrowed onto one character rather than the ensemble: “Best Friends Forever,” which is Kenny’s, and “Margaritaville,” which is Randy’s. South Park is at its most awarded when it stops being a show about four boys and becomes a show about one person having a very bad week.

The Real Objection Is That Butters Only Works Next To Cartman

This is where the argument has to do actual work, because the objection is a good one and it has been made on this site. The reading that the pairing works because Cartman is there to push him is correct about a lot of Butters’ best material. He is funny because he is agreeable in situations that call for resistance, and that requires somebody in the room doing the pushing. Remove Cartman and you arguably remove the engine.

That is also precisely how spinoffs die. Our own rundown of the worst of them lands on the same diagnosis about Joey, which died by cutting its lead off from the ensemble that made him work. The numbers elsewhere are brutal in the same way. The Cleveland Show premiered to 9.51 million viewers and finished on 2.43 million, a 74% collapse across four seasons. Velma broke a premiere-day record for its platform and then posted 39% on Rotten Tomatoes from 38 critics before being cancelled.

The spinoffs that survived did one thing the failures did not, which is give the character a genuinely new world rather than a smaller version of the old one. Daria ran five seasons doing that. Harley Quinn has run five and counting. And Butters is the only character in South Park who has already built that world himself, on screen, without help: Professor Chaos arrives in Season 6 because the boys reject him, comes with his own sidekick in General Disarray, and has never needed Cartman in the room to function. The alter ego is not a costume bit. It is a second premise the show has already tested.

The Flagship Has Quietly Run Out Of Places To Put Butters

Here is the part that makes this a live argument rather than a wish. When we laid out the storylines Season 29 has to address, Butters was not among them, and neither was Randy. The season runs six episodes across two months from its September 16, 2026 premiere, which is not a lot of room, and the show’s stated priorities are elsewhere. Meanwhile Randy, the only other character with a claim to this, has been handed his exit: Tegridy Farms is sold and he has no direct path forward now that the arc that carried five seasons is over.

The honest caveat belongs here rather than buried. The show’s one genuine single-character episode is “A Million Little Fibers,” the Towelie outing from Season 10, which Parker and Stone have both disowned and which Stone has said he would happily erase. Before that, “Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus” ran the spinoff format as an April Fools’ stunt and drew roughly two thousand angry emails in a week. This show has tried standing a supporting character up on his own twice and hated the result both times. Anyone arguing for a third attempt has to account for that.

My answer is that both of those failed for the same reason, and it is not the one people assume. Towelie and Terrance and Phillip were jokes about television, not characters with interior lives, and you cannot build 20 episodes on a punchline about merchandising. Butters is the opposite problem. He has been given an inner life for 25 years, a functioning alter ego, a commercial track record and, as of Season 28, a bruise the main show has no intention of examining further. Every reason South Park has to be wary of spinoffs is a reason about characters Butters is not. If there is ever going to be one, it is him, and the window is whenever the show admits it has finished with him.