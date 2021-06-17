Disney+ Announces Pride Concert Featuring Nina West, Kermit the Frog, and More

✖

June is Pride Month, which means many folks are out there celebrating the LGBTQ community in various ways, including some streaming services. One such streaming service is Disney+, which is currently having lots of success with new shows like Marvel's Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In honor of Pride, Disney+ will be putting on a virtual concert called This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, which is set to feature some very special guests.

The event is being hosted by Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race) with performances from Alex Newell (Glee), DCappella (Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation), Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Hayley Kiyoko (recording artist), Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), Kermit the Frog (The Muppet Show), Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway's Genie), and Todrick Hall (recording artist).

"At Disney+, we believe in the power of inclusive storytelling to bring us together and inspire us to live authentically," Joe Earley, global head of Marketing and Content Curation for Disney+, shared. "We are committed to amplifying the voices of our LGBTQ+ creators and talent, and platforming content that reminds people to love loud - and sing louder - in this special event."

This is Me: A Virtual Pride Month Spectacular is being directed by Ann Marie Pace, who recently directed Disney’s short film Growing Fangs, which you can currently watch on Disney+. The event is produced in partnership with Disney Music Group and the Disney PRIDE Employee Resource Group. The concert is hoping to raise awareness for GLSEN, a nonprofit that works to ensure that LGBTQ students are able to "learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment."

Currently, Disney+ has a "Celebrate Pride Month" section, which includes High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the short film Out, Marvel's Runaways, The Owl House, Big Shot, and more. When posting about these shows/films and the This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular concert, Disney encourages people to use #DisneyPlusPride.

This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular will premiere on the Disney+ YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, June 27th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.