FX on Hulu Is Now Live

One of the biggest streaming promises made by Disney since its purchase of 20th Century Fox is finally coming to fruition, as the extensive and beloved library of FX TV shows is now available to stream on Hulu. FX on Hulu is a new venture launched by the House of Mouse, owner of FX Networks and majority controller of Hulu, to bring some of the most popular television in history to consumers. The majority of previous FX shows will be available on FX on Hulu, as well as new episodes of shows the day after they air on TV, as well as a few originals to the section of the streaming service.

FX on Hulu launched first thing Monday morning, complete with most of the FX shows that fans love. American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, The Shield, and many others are now streaming on Hulu, with more likely to arrive in the future. There are even a few deep cuts now available to stream with FX on Hulu, like the one-season hit series Terriers, which was years ahead of its time when it was unceremoniously cancelled in 2010.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a few big omissions to the FX on Hulu lineup, likely due to streaming deals in place with other services. The Americans is absent from the lineup, but it’s streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video. American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson isn’t available on Hulu, but it can be found on Netflix. Much like popular movies heading to Disney+ when their current streaming contracts are up, these shows will probably move to FX on Hulu at some point in the future.

New shows airing on FX, like the Lil Dicky-starring Dave that premieres this week, will see their new episodes added to FX on Hulu the morning after they air. Alex Garland’s highly-anticipated Devs series will be a FX on Hulu original series, debuting directly onto the streaming service.

If you head to Hulu’s homepage now, you’ll see an option for FX on Hulu, where you will find all of the current library titles.

What do you think of FX on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!