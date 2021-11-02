Y: The Last Man Showrunner “Hopeful” For Season 2 Despite FX on Hulu Cancellation (Exclusive)

Monday saw the finale of Y: The Last Man make its debut, capping off the first season — and potentially the entire series, after the series was cancelled by FX on Hulu last month. The live-action show, which adapts the beloved Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the survivors of a mysterious global apocalypse, which killed every mammal with a Y chromosome outside of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand. Yorick and the other characters in his orbit try to navigate their new normal, culminating in a finale that tees up a slew of compelling storylines for the series. This makes the news of the series’ early cancellation extra heartbreaking, and has led some to campaign on social media for the series to get revived elsewhere. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the Season 1 finale, Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clarke addressed recent reporting around why the series was cancelled so soon — seemingly, due to the lapsing of contracts of the series’ cast — and indicated that it will hopefully be able to find another home.

“I also want the show to continue on, and so does the cast and crew,” Clarke explained. “I feel incredibly passionate about this story, and I feel like it’s an important story or to be telling right now. And I was really sad about the cancellation, although the stuff that’s been reported about it, I think, is accurate. I don’t think FX would have wanted to make the decision as quickly as they had to. COVID pushed things in ways that put everybody in a really difficult position. There’s not really a bad guy in this scenario. It’s a really unfortunate set of circumstances, but I’m really hopeful that we’ll find a new home because I think the show only gets better from here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s only more propulsive and exciting,” Clarke continued. “The first season is everybody at the very beginning, clinging to the version of themselves that they were before this event. By the end of the season, for better or for worse, they’ve come to terms with the fact that that world is never coming back. They’re going to have to transform. So that’s where we leave them at the end of the first season. Season two is off to the races. No longer are they just surviving. Now, they’re kind of learning what this new world is going to be, and they are who they’re going to be inside of it. I think that’s exciting. There’s a lot of adventure and twists and turns to come.”

Do you hope Y: The Last Man continues for a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!