Disney Confirms DuckTales Is Wrapping Physical Production

(Photo: Disney)

After reports that Disney would not be renewing DuckTales for a fourth season and that the show would officially conclude at the end of Season 3 began circulating over the past day, Disney has confirmed to ComicBook.com that the show's "physical production has wrapped." While the company did not explicitly say anything about Season 4 or even utter the word "cancelled," it does appear to be done.

"The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts," a statement provided to ComicBook.com by a Disney spokesperson reads. "While physical production is wrapping, 'DuckTales' continues to be available daily on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

The news of DuckTales being over originally came from Collider's Drew Taylor, who shared over on Twitter that the show was done and would not receive a fourth season. While there had been some online speculation that Taylor was incorrect, the opposite now appears to be very much the case.

I love seeing the #RenewDuckTales2017 hashtag but regretfully inform you that the show is very much done and has been done for a little while now. Not sure why Disney Channel has yet to announce this, but it’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/AAyaXUorBA — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 2, 2020

DuckTales has been airing new episodes from Season 3 on Monday nights on Disney XD. The statement provided seems to indicate that the finale will air in 2021, and physical production has wrapped, but oddly, it was not phrased as a "series" finale. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

