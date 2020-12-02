DuckTales Reportedly Cancelled at Disney XD

✖

Some sad news today as it is being reported that the 2017 DuckTales reboot has not and will not be renewed for a fourth season at Disney XD. While it was renewed for a third season back in 2018 ahead of Season 2's debut, Disney has been fairly quiet about whether the show would continue beyond that, and no news of a Season 4 renewal has come out since. Given the production timelines on animation, it would seem that the writing has been on the wall for the show for some time despite the lack of anything official from the company.

The news comes by way of Collider's Drew Taylor, who shared over on Twitter in response to a trending hashtag about renewing DuckTales that the show was done and would not receive a fourth season. It is unclear what sources Taylor might be citing here, but he seems pretty definitive about the whole thing. You can check out Taylor's tweet below:

I love seeing the #RenewDuckTales2017 hashtag but regretfully inform you that the show is very much done and has been done for a little while now. Not sure why Disney Channel has yet to announce this, but it’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/AAyaXUorBA — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 2, 2020

We have reached out to Disney for confirmation, and will update this article should we receive a response. DuckTales has been airing new episodes from Season 3 on Monday nights on Disney XD. As stated above, it is currently unclear whether it will get a fourth season as Disney has not made any sort of official announcement. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

Have you been keeping up with DuckTales? Are you bummed to hear the reports of no further seasons? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!