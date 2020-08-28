The Owl House Star Celebrates "Big Step" With Disney's First Bisexual TV Character

✖

The star of Disney Channel’s The Owl House is commending the network for a big step with their first bisexual character on television. Wendie Malick plays protagonist Luz Noceda’s would-be guardian Eda on the animated series. She joined Sirius XM’s The Michelle Collins Show to talk about the landmark moment for Disney Channel and her initial reaction to the news. Eda is a bit of a parental figure for Luz and the events of “Enchanting Grom Fright” put the spotlight on the young witch. Thousands of viewers voiced their support for the decision and celebrated moments from the episode online with fan art. Just like that legion of viewers, Malick is happy to see this important step unfold.

“I found out from reading the script that they sent me and I thought ‘well that’s interesting,’” Malick explained. “It’s a very diverse group behind this cartoon and I can’t say that I was surprised. Although you know this is a big move for Disney.”

“It’s kind of really embracing the reality on the ground and helping kids have a place where they can come and have someone who they can relate to,” she continued. “This whole cartoon, which I love, is about misfits. People who don’t fit in and don’t conform to the norm.”

Series creator Dana Terrace took to Twitter after the episode aired to describe the journey to get this story made and to thank the executives at the company that had the team’s back when it came time to ask for more representation.

Terrace told the fans on Twitter, “When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences. Back then PROM was an anagram for "Perennial Ritual Offering Maiden". I'm so INCREDIBLY grateful for the crew working to make this episode so badass.”

“In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha,” she added. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

The creator also mentioned, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew.”

