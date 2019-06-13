Disney Channel Reveals First Look at Owl House Animated Series

Disney has revealed a teaser for their newest animated project coming to Disney Channel, and fans of Gravity Falls and DuckTales are going to want to pay attention. That’s because it involves DuckTales director Dana Terrace, who will also be at the helm of Owl House. The new series is a horror-comedy revolving around a girl named Luz, and as you can tell from the first teaser, she will be dealing with some bigger than life creatures and magic as she learns to become an apprentice to a powerful witch named Eda (via Polygon).

The new teaser doesn’t feature any dialogue, but the animated style is gorgeous and whimsical, and we get a sense of the lighthearted characters at the center of some epic in scope adventures. Luz seems to be adapting to this new realm she finds herself in pretty well, much better than we would if we stumbled into a realm filled with unfamiliar creatures and magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Luz though it is all part of her goal, which is to become a witch herself, and while she didn’t plan on learning from Eda, sometimes opportunities come in unexpected ways. Eda also has an adorable warrior named King who, despite a somewhat gruff appearance, looks to be a softie at the end of the day, and it seems King will become pretty good friends with Luz when all is said and done.

We also meet some of the other supporting cast throughout the trailer and even see one particularly large creature that we aren’t sure is friend or foe just yet, though regardless they are impressive.

You can check out the full teaser in the video above, and you can also find the official description for Owl House below.

“Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.”

Owl House is slated to hit Disney Channel in 2020.