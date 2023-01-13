Disney+ Announces Phineas and Ferb Revival With 2 New Seasons

Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two new season on Disney+ and Disney television. Variety received word of the renewal and fans can look forward to 40 new episodes. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television told the press at the winter press tour for the Television Critics Association. As an added bonus for viewers, Hamster & Gretel is getting a second season too. (That show is also created by Dan Povenmire!) So, Phineas and Ferb return to bug Candace and go on daily adventures with unbelievably catchy songs. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is in talks to return as well. With Disney's current streaming strategy, the show could appear across any number of the company's networks. Be they Disney+, Disney Junior, Disney Channel proper or Disney XD. Check out what the executive and the creators have to say about the revival down below.

"Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor," Davis explained. "We couldn't be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic 'Phineas and Ferb' in a big way."

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of 'Phineas and Ferb,'" Povenmire said. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

"Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over," Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of animation at Disney Branded Television added. "On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we're so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team ― visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers."

Phineas And Ferb Has Been A Constant For Disney Channel

On Disney+, fans have probably seen the Phineas and Ferb movie or the Christmas Special. The creators were looking for the right time to introduce more and it sounds like the best conditions for a return have been met.

"It's a tightrope walk when you have a whole generation of [fans] that you know are going to tune into this, and you want to give them stuff, but you also want to give the new people something that they can they can digest," Povenmire previously told EW. "But we just wanted to make sure that the people who grew up with Phineas and Ferb would love the movie. We're hoping that this show gets watched in college dorm rooms all over the country."

Here's Disney's official description for the movie: "Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will pick up five years after summer ended and will follow Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

Are you excited to have Phineas and Ferb back? Let us know down in the comments!