Disney+ Reveals New Look At American Born Chinese Series

Disney+ has revealed some new shots of American Born Chinese. The series is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame. It also features a powerhouse lineup of talent including Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Jim Liu, Ke Huy Quan, and Daniel Wu. So, there's a lot to be excited about with all of this accomplishment in one production. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the story has been long awaited by fans of the original book. These first images from Entertainment Weekly do not disappoint. Check them out for yourself right here courtesy of Geeks of Color!

"I'm stunned that people are still reading it," Yang explained. "I was actually just in Boston a month ago talking about this book, and in a lot of ways I feel very fortunate for the support that I get from teachers, librarians, and comic book fans. I did not expect this when I first did that book. With the show specifically, I think one of the challenging parts, but it's also one of the most meaningful parts of the show, is thinking through how the conversation about Asian America has changed from the publication of the book until now?"

The series adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel 'American Born Chinese' will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2023.



The series stars Jim Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Chin Han, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Poppy Liu.



Disney Excited For Destin Daniel Cretton's Next Project

"Reading Kelvin's riveting adaptation of Gene's incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page," director Destin Daniel Cretton previously wrote. "I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we've experienced on TV, and I can't wait for the world to see what we're cooking up."

"Gene Luen Yang's book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers," Yu added. "Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It's all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of."

"This has been a labor of love for Melvin Mar, and like the force of nature he is, the team he has assembled in Kelvin, Destin and Jake is as inspired and otherworldly as Gene's beautiful graphic novel," 20th Television President Karey Burke also said when the series was announced. "We are so proud to be their studio and grateful to Ayo and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their belief in this series."

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming series: "Based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods."

Are you looking forward to this Disney+ series? Let us know down below!