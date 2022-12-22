Charlie Cox Reveals How New Daredevil Series Will Be Different on Disney+

Daredevil star Charlie Cox says that fans should be expecting a slightly different version of Matt Murdock on Disney+. NME grabbed the actor to talk about his upcoming Netflix project, Treason. But, everything comes back to The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. In his comments, Cox says that the show will be a little different than what's come before. It seems like the creative team is trying to hem as closely to the previous incarnation. However, there's been a lot of time between the last episodes of Daredevil on Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again. In honesty, there's also the question of how it all fits along other MCU tidbits like The Snap, and more recently the Echo series coming out on Disney+ as well. All those answers are forthcoming, but Cox is looking forward to the challenge of Matt Murdock's future.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?" he says. "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

When asked about the fans who are hoping for the show to just take up where the Netflix series left off, he had a differing opinion. Cox expounded, "I would say to those people, we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox reveals. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Daredevil: Born Again is supposed to hit next year.

