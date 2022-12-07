Treason Trailer Starring Charlie Cox Released by Netflix

Actor Charlie Cox's breakout role came in Daredevil on Netflix, a role which he played for three seasons, and now the star is back for more action in the all-new Netflix series Treason, which earned a new trailer. While this fresh look at the series might not include the superhero acrobatics seen in his former series, it looks to feature plenty of action, intrigue, and double-crossing, making for a compelling new series that will showcase Cox's many talents. Check out the new trailer for Treason below before the series makes its premiere on Netflix on December 26th.

The series is described, "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

The series also stars Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor.

Cox's Daredevil marked the first Marvel series from Netflix, which was also one that embraced a more mature tone than projects from Marvel Studios. Sadly, after years of compelling and bone-crunching stories, all of the Marvel series released by Netflix came to an end, igniting speculation about what the future would hold for the characters. Luckily, Spider-Man: Far From Home featured the big-screen debut of Cox's Matt Murdock, confirming that he was the Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite the ending of his TV series.

Earlier this year, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured not only Murdock's return, but also Daredevil's, which included the unveiling of an all-new costume within the franchise. This marked just the beginning of the character's comeback, as both Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

As fans wait for more Daredevil, they can check out Cox in the new Netflix series Treason. Daredevil: Born Again is expected to debut in the spring of 2024.

