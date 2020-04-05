Disney+ Fans Feel Robbed That Kevin Smith’s Kingdom Keepers Series Isn’t Happening

On Sunday, Kevin Smith dropped some disappointing news for fans. A Kingdom Keepers project that he had written two years ago for Disney+ had ultimately been scrapped by the powers that be. On Twitter, Smith explained that the project had been killed because there was just too much Disney IP coming into play in that one project. Now that the word is out, however, fans are pretty upset the series isn’t coming to life and they’ve taken to social media to express how robbed they feel about the matter.

For those not familiar, Kingdom Keepers is a series of novels by Ridley Pearson that follows five teens who work as holographic hosts of the Disney Theme Parks by day, but by night, they do battle with Disney villains to stop them from taking over not just the Disney parks, but the entirety of the Disney corporation as well as the world. The series includes seven books, a related spin-off book and novella, as well as a sequel trilogy. Given the scope of the books, there’s potentially a huge number of Disney characters that could have appeared in a series, hence the executive’s concerns.

Still, even with concerns over the number of Disney characters and IP involved in Smith’s adaptation, fans just aren’t having it. They are pretty upset that a Kingdom Keepers series won’t be coming to Disney+ and you can check out what they have to say about for yourself. Read on for some of our favorite reactions to news about Smith’s Kingdom Keepers and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

