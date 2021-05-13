Disney+ Subscriber Number Hits New High

✖

Disney+ has been in the streaming service landscape for a year and a half now, and it has undeniably made an interesting impact. The service offers subscribers with an ever-growing number of existing movies and TV shows under the Disney umbrella, as well as a steady stream of original content. On Thursday, ahead of the company's quarterly earnings call, Disney announced that it has reached a new high with its subscriber base, with a grand total of 103.6 million subscribers worldwide as of April 3rd. This means that 8.7 million global customers joined the service in the past quarter. The company previously announced that it has surpassed 100 million subscriptions during its March 9th shareholders meeting.

This quarter has brought some interesting milestones for Disney+, both with regards to content and behind-the-scenes updates. The year has brought the long-awaited debut of Marvel's first two Disney+ shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"[They] will all, for the first time, interlink," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a previous interview. "So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+, and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth. It’s exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights.”

In addition, the streaming service also set up a number of upcoming films to be released both in theaters and as part of Disney+'s paid Premier Access tier, including Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise. At the same time, the service did enact its first price hike, with a monthly subscription being raised from $6.99 to $7.99.

"Our robust collection of library titles allows us to continually attract new subscribers and retain existing ones," CEO Bob Chapek said during the earnings call. "At the same time, we are also closely monitoring the recovery of theatrical exhibition as consumers begin to return to theaters."

