The Rock Is Producing New Disney+ Series, Behind the Attraction

Disney+ is finally launching next month and the streaming serve will see everything form new Star Wars content to Marvel shows, and much more. Tons of big names have signed on to star in projects, but one Hollywood staple will be joining Disney+ as a producer. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock recently announced on Instagram that his production company with Dany Garcia, Seven Bucks Productions, will be producing the new show, Behind the Attraction. The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at various Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.

“Excited for @sevenbucksprod to produce this @Disney magic 💫 As life long fans of Disney parks and attractions, we’re excited (and honored) to pull the curtain back and showcase the ideas, secrets and advancements of the most beloved Disney attractions in the world. Thank you Disney and Imagineers for the trust to allow Seven Bucks to tell your story. Every magical #BehindTheAttraction detail awaits,” Johnson wrote.

According to D23.com, the new show will “give viewers an exclusive glimpse ‘behind the curtain’ of some of Disney’s most popular attractions by speaking directly with Disney’s Imagineers and other creative minds involved in bringing each to life.” The site boasts that the episodes will “feature a deep-dive into the storied history of how these popular Disney attractions came to be, and how they’ve been refined as new ideas surface and technology evolved. It will also feature special interactions with the fans who lovingly obsess over every magical detail.”

Johnson was recently seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and will be starring next in Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he’ll be teaming up with Disney once again for Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be released digitally on October 15th, and released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 5th.