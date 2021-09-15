Disney+ Releases Among The Stars Trailer

Though Tom Cruise is committed to getting a film camera into space and rocketing off to the stars for a movie, Disney+ sent cameras up into orbit for a new series on the streaming service. Titled Among the Stars, the series is a six-part docu-series coming exclusively to Disney+ on Monday, October 6, and you can watch the full trailer for the project below. Produced by Fulwell 73, the series follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission with footage shot both on Earth and in space. Among the Stars is put together from “intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage.”

According to the official press release from Disney, the series will follow “the teams’ successes and failures over the course of two years” and “provides behind-the-scenes access to the critically important NASA mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. To repair the AMS, former Navy Seal Captain Cassidy and his team must undertake a series of complex spacewalks, but the story quickly becomes a tale about the broader team at NASA, their roles on this daring mission and the collective quest to succeed.”

The series was filmed in collaboration with the various space agencies from around the world and will bring viewers into these respective places including: NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the European Space Agency in Cologne, Germany, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency outside Tokyo, and the Russian Space Agency in Star City.

Among the Stars will also reveal the wrinkles that the COVID-19 pandemic caused in the plans to get Captain Cassidy into space one last time as well.

Others that will be profiled in the series include: “Cassidy’s partner astronaut, Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency; Drew Morgan, a rookie NASA astronaut who gets the chance of a lifetime to repair the AMS; Emily Nelson, AMS flight director and the 10th female flight director at NASA; Heather Bergman, AMS spacewalk tools manager at NASA who leads a team dedicated to creating spacewalk tools; professor Samuel Ting, Nobel Prize winner for discovering the subatomic particle and AMS Inventor; and Ken Bollweg, AMS project manager who has worked hand-in-hand with professor Ting on the AMS experiment from its inception 25 years ago.”

Among the Stars will debut all six episodes on October 6 only on Disney+.