Disney has already renewed a brand new series before the show even premiered. Fans who have been waiting for The Ghost and Molly McGee can go ahead and celebrate because Season 2 is coming in short order. Disney announced the move earlier today and animation fans are more excited for the series than ever. Ashly Burch stars in the show as the titular Molly McGee. Alongside her is Dana Snyder’s familiar tones as the ghost. Both Disney Channel and DisneyNOW will play host to the series. So, Molly’s adventures will follow in some of the footsteps as Amphibia, Star vs The Forces of Evil, and The Owl House. Bill Motz and Rob Roth are aboard as executive producers as well. Disney Television Animation has been on quite the run in the last few years. Racking up awards and tons of fans, and those viewers will get the chance to see the new show this October on the network.

Just look at that amazing Key Art for The Ghost and Molly McGee!!! Can’t wait for you all to see the show in just about a month!! Happy Season 2 Greenlight day! pic.twitter.com/T8mC4NfxNk — Doug Bensimon (@NashRiskin) August 31, 2021

Disney described their latest animated effort down below:

"Tween optimist Molly McGee lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy! Meanwhile, cantankerous ghost Scratch lives to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. When a curse from Scratch backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly. Despite that, Scratch and Molly form an unlikely friendship that guides each of them through the ups and downs of their respective worlds!"

The Ghost and Molly McGee is scheduled for an October premiere on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Steve Loter will also serve as an executive producer. The show is produced and promoted by Disney Television Animation.

